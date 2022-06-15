Scope

The Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the complex immune response against Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

Led by Dr. Samuel Behar from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, the Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis section welcomes submissions in various domains of immunology, which aim to enhance our understanding of the immune mechanisms involved in combating M. tuberculosis infection.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antigen discovery and functional characterization for future vaccine design

contributions of innate and adaptive cells in host defense against infection

development of new tuberculosis vaccines, including whole cell or fragmented vaccines, recombinant subunit vectors vaccines, and adjuvanted proteins, and the study of their efficacy and safety

host genetic variations that determine vaccine efficacy

immune mechanisms of bacterial control with special interest in the contributions and limitations of T cells in restricting the progression of tuberculosis

immunological life cycle of M. tuberculosis: initial infection, innate and adaptive immune responses, granuloma formation, and host determinants of control or bacterial persistence

mechanisms underlying the progression to symptomatic tuberculosis and drivers of immune failure

novel models to help understand and characterize immunity to M. tuberculosis

the immunology of HIV and tuberculosis co-infection

the role of B cells and antibodies in host resistance, particularly after vaccination

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the immunological aspects of tuberculosis, focusing on the immune response, evasion mechanisms, and potential therapeutic strategies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of immunological aspects of tuberculosis, immune response, evasion mechanisms, and potential therapeutic strategies, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.