samuel maurice behar
University of Massachusetts Medical School
Worcester, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
Rutgers University, Newark
Newark, United States
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
Mycobacteria Research Laboratories, Colorado State University
Fort Collins, United States
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School
Worcester, MA, United States
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
State Serum Institute (SSI)
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Amherst, United States
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
Western University of Health Sciences
Pomona, United States
Associate Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis