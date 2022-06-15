Scope

The Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the increasing global incidence of non-tuberculous mycobacteria infections and their impact on public health.

The Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria section welcomes submissions in various domains of mycobacterial research, which aim to address the challenges and advancements in the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of these infections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

challenges in managing non-tuberculous mycobacteria infections in at-risk populations

characterization and management of key predisposing host factors crucial for controlling non-tuberculous mycobacteria infections

development of effective diagnostic methods for non-tuberculous mycobacteria infections

development of improved biomarkers and outcome measures for assessing non-tuberculous mycobacteria treatment

development of improved therapeutic regimens for non-tuberculous mycobacteria treatment

environmental risk factors and mitigation strategies for non-tuberculous mycobacteria acquisition and transmission

host-pathogen and immune responses against non-tuberculous mycobacteria infections

identification of microbial virulence factors or novel targets for therapeutic intervention

population distribution, characteristics, and associated commodities of non-tuberculous mycobacteria infections

provide insights into conditions associated with non-tuberculous mycobacteria infections, such as cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, and immunosuppression

research related to the physiology of various non-tuberculous mycobacteria species

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of non-tuberculous mycobacteria infections, their underlying diseases, and the advancements in bacterial physiology, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and management, especially in at-risk populations.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacteria infections, as well as their prevention and management, especially in at-risk populations, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mycobacterial research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.