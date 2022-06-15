Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology, University of New Mexico

Scope

The Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the complex interactions between Mycobacterium tuberculosis and host cells.

Led by Dr. Vojo Deretic from the Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology at the University of New Mexico, the Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis section welcomes submissions in various domains of tuberculosis research, which aim to enhance our understanding of the disease and its potential treatment approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biology of M. tuberculosis and its adaptation to the intracellular environment, colonization, replication, and survival in host cells

canonical and noncanonical autophagy and cell death pathways in control and pathogenesis of M. tuberculosis

cell-autonomous host cell defenses against M. tuberculosis

effects of innate adaptive immune signaling on cell-autonomous defense against M. tuberculosis

host metabolic, nutritional, and hormonal pathways in protection or tuberculosis pathogenesis at the cellular level

host targets of M. tuberculosis virulence factors

interactions between tuberculosis and viral infections such as HIV at the cellular level

lipid and protein effectors of M. tuberculosis that play roles in virulence and pathogenesis

microbial metabolic factors supporting growth or latency in the context of the host cell

M. tuberculosis phagosomal maturation block and escape from the phagosome

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between M. tuberculosis and host cells, as well as the factors that influence the disease's progression and potential treatment strategies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of tuberculosis research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.