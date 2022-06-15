Scope

The Therapeutic Advances in Tuberculosis and Non-Tuberculous Mycobacterial Disease section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative approaches to combat mycobacterial infections.

Led by a team of expert researchers and clinicians, the Therapeutic Advances in Tuberculosis and Non-Tuberculous Mycobacterial Disease section welcomes submissions in various domains of anti-mycobacterial therapeutics, which contribute to the ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes and address critical challenges in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models predicting the success of individual drugs or drug combinations

anti-mycobacterial phage therapies

combination therapies and identification of therapies with synergistic action to combat antibiotic resistance

discovery and development of new antimicrobials for the treatment of tuberculosis and non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease

host-directed therapies and immunomodulatory approaches to treatment of mycobacterial infection or disease (other than vaccination)

inhibitors of mycobacterial virulence factors

molecules that disrupt biofilms, particularly those targeting non-tuberculous mycobacteria

nanotechnology-based delivery systems, such as nanoparticles, liposomes, or nanoemulsions, to enhance the delivery and efficacy of antibiotics or other therapeutic agents

re-purposing or modification of existing agents to treat mycobacterial infection or disease

research related to the pharmacology of new drugs or the improvement of existing drugs, including pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, toxicology, pharmacogenomics, and other aspects of clinical pharmacology

studies focused on the evaluation of different therapeutic candidates in preclinical and clinical settings, including early bactericidal activity (EBA) studies and clinical trials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative strategies and therapeutic approaches to tackle tuberculosis and non-tuberculous mycobacterial diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the therapeutic advances in tuberculosis and non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of anti-mycobacterial therapeutics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.