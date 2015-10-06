Loop integrates ORCID to maximize impact for researchers

Loop has collaborated with ORCID to link and synchronize researcher profiles to make it even easier for researchers to import their publications into the

ir Loop profile.

The integration allows researchers to add all their publications from ORCID into their Loop profile with the click of a button, eliminating the need to maintain multiple online profiles.

Loop’s approach is open, collaborative and inclusive and strives to provide a platform where researchers have all the tools at their disposal to enhance academic discovery and impact. This includes integration with ORCID.

An ORCID iD and other identifiers have become crucial within academia as mechanisms to find, link and navigate the vast volumes of information and data now available online. Loop recognizes the importance of connecting and synchronizing with these identifiers and believes that a single platform where all this information is aggregated, organized and made accessible, will enable more effective academic discovery and impact.

Loop will also be using ORCID’s OAuth process to validate the connection to the researcher’s existing ORCID record or invite them to create an ORCID iD if they don’t already have one. Additionally, the integration adds a link from ORCID to the author’s Loop profile, allowing readers to discover an enriched profile and networking experience on Loop.

More information about the Loop/ORCID integration can be found here

Register for Loop at: http://loop.frontiersin.org