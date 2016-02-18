Transportation and Transit Systems: now open for submissions

We are proud to announce the launch of the latest specialty section for Frontiers in Built Environment: Transportation and Transit Systems, led by Chief Editors Dr. Sakdirat Kaewunruen, Dr. Akira Matsumoto and Prof. Joseph M. Sussman. The section will focus on developing research into interdependent transport and urban system technologies with a high societal impact, with an Associate Editorial Board currently composed of the following researchers (more to follow soon):

Mission Statement: Transportation and transit systems have become one of the most critical catalysts for urban, regional and country developments. Economic growth and regeneration from transportation and transit developments is tremendous but this is apparently evidenced over a long term, not a shorter one. Clear evidences of excellence are the development of high speed rails in Japan, Europe and China, underground systems in London, freight rails in Australia, the Route 66 road system in America, bus transits in Toronto, international airports, canal and port networks, and many more. The mission of Transportation and Transit Systems is to provide an open and fair platform for dissemination and active discussion of the most important advances in the fundamental and applied science of the key transportation and transit systems, which lead to the built environment, and the societal and industrial infrastructure of the modern world (…) Read more here.

Of the initiative, Dr. Kaewunruen stated that “We hope that this specialty will springboard new dynamic research fields for researchers, scientists, engineers, professionals and policy makers involved in developing interdependent transport and urban environments. We are very grateful for the opportunity that lets us embrace this world-class open-access platform in sharing new knowledge, lessons learnt and policies to anyone anywhere anytime. We hope that it will accelerate constructive interaction among industry sectors, business, government and academia to achieve mutual goals in making a positive difference.”

Transportation and Transit Systems has recently accepted for publication the Grand Challenge paper, authored by the Chief Editors. A provisional (pre-typeset) version of the article can be accessed here.

Part of the "Frontiers in" journal series, Frontiers in Built Environment offers:

The "Frontiers in" journal series, supported by over 230,000 leading researchers worldwide, has already published 41,000 peer-reviewed articles across over 54 journals.

