International Open Access Week, Frontiers for Young Minds at VU University, Amsterdam

Come join our Specialty Chief Editor, Berend Smit who will be speaking at the International Open Access week on Monday 24th October at VU university, Amsterdam. Highlighting the importance of Open Access research, Berend will be talking about how Frontiers for Young Minds invites leading scientists to reframe their recent discoveries into a language that is accessible to younger audiences.

The seminars are free and open to everyone! Book your spot by registering for the session here.

Time: 12:00-13:00 pm,

Location: VU Amsterdam, F-D146 Atrium, Medische Faculteit, Van der Boechorststraat 7, Amsterdam plattegrond.

October 20, 2016

