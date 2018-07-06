Journal impact: Frontiers in Genetics

Frontiers in Genetics is the world’s 4th most-cited open-access journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Genetics continues to rank among the world’s top genetics journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s 4th most-cited open-access journal in the JCR category of Genetics & Heredity , with 2,137 citations in 2017 to 515 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

The world’s 2nd most-cited open-access journal in the CiteScore category of Clinical Genetics , with 3,973 citations in 2017 to 1,050 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

The world’s 3rd and 10th most-cited open-access journal in the CiteScore categories of Molecular Medicine and Genetics , respectively

Ranks in the 79th percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Genetics & Heredity category, with an Impact Factor of 4.151 (Figure 2)

Ranks in the 79th CiteScore percentile in the Clinical Genetics category, with a CiteScore of 3.78 (Figure 2)

2,300 published articles to date

23,800 citations to date

11 million article views and downloads to date

Articles mentioned 240 times in the news to date

Articles mentioned 15,000 times on social media to date

Frontiers in Genetics: CiteScore and JCR-2017 academic journal ranking by citations

Figure 1: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited journals in the JCR Genetics & Heredity category (JCR-2017, released in 2018 by Clarivate Analytics) and CiteScore Clinical Genetics category (2017 edition, released in 2018 by Scopus, Elsevier). Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016 (JCR) and 2014, 2015 and 2016 (CiteScore), with Frontiers in Genetics in red. A total of 171 journals are listed in the Genetics & Heredity category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 34 are Open Access. A total of 88 journals are listed in the Clinical Genetics category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 17 are Open Access.

Frontiers in Genetics: 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore science journal rankings

Figure 2: Analysis of Impact Factor and CiteScore rankings in the JCR Genetics & Heredity category and CiteScore Clinical Genetics category. Grey lines represent all journals in each category ranked by their 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles, with Frontiers in Genetics shown as a red dot. Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016, while CiteScore represents average citations in 2017 to articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. A total of 171 journals are listed in the Genetics & Heredity category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 34 are Open Access. A total of 88 journals are listed in the Clinical Genetics category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 17 are Open Access; however the analysis here includes only those journals with a full three-year publication history, that is, with published articles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Genetics — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Emmanouil Dermitzakis and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.