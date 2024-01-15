Frontiers community engagement update – winter 2023

Photo credit: Shutterstock

We take a moment to reflect on the information, resources, and actions taken over the past several months towards promoting longer, more prosperous lives on a healthier planet.

Women in Science

In 2023, Frontiers’ Women in Science blog highlighted the contributions women researchers are making to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Over the past several months, readers have learned about innovation and process optimization (SDG 9), nutrition and sustainable food systems (SDG 2), period poverty (SDG 1), and hepatitis B research and progress (SDG 3).

The new year brings with it a new focus for the Women in Science blog. In 2024, each post will feature women scientists’ role in enhancing research of the nine Planetary Boundaries , a concept that defines the safe operating space for humanity to develop and thrive for generations to come. In addition to their work, the Women in Science blog will continue to showcase the diverse stories and achievements of these researchers across various fields.

Frontiers’ Volunteers

Volunteering can be a unique opportunity to combine one's varied skills and abilities for a good cause. In the most recent Frontiers’ Volunteers blog post , journal specialist Ross McGlennon shared his experience with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust (EMCT), an organization that runs residential sailing and activity trips for young people in recovery from cancer. Not only was Ross able to contribute to EMCT's mission, but he also got to utilize his sailing skills to help run the boat during the trip, saying he got just as much out of the trip as the young people taking part. He encouraged others to take advantage of volunteering platforms like Alaya to find opportunities where they can combine their own skillsets, while also noting that volunteering can be a great first step in developing additional skills.

Holiday Wishes Initiative

Frontons spread some cheer again this holiday season as Frontiers participated in the Holiday Wishes initiative for the fourth year in a row. Our offices in Lausanne, London, and Madrid collected and donated over 200 gifts for people in need. Included among the gifts were personal hygiene products, nonperishable goods, children's toys, and holiday meals. The items were delivered to the local community by our charity partners.

Through the volunteering platform Alaya , Frontons could easily contribute to causes in the local communities where Frontiers has physical offices. In Lausanne, the gifts went to children in migrant homes through Établissement vaudois d'accueil des migrants , ensuring each child received an item from their wish list to open for the holiday season. Our London colleagues continued to support the Single Homeless Project , one of the largest charities dedicated to supporting locals facing homelessness. Their generosity provided gifts and warm holiday meals. In Madrid, Frontons donated to Ningun Niño sin Sonrisa Association , a non-profit that was originally created with the aim to maintain the illusion of Christmas for children no matter the circumstances.

We are grateful for the contributions of Frontons in 2023 and their positive impact. We look forward to another year of engaging with our local communities worldwide.

