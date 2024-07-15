Five Research Topics on the human impact of population growth

Progress toward putting people and their rights at the center of global development is slowing. The latest United Nations (UN) report reveals that only 17% of the targets for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on track, with the rest falling behind.

Global health progress has slowed, only 58% of students achieve minimum reading proficiency, and gender equality goals have yet to catch up. The UN also warns of record-high greenhouse gas concentrations in 2022, and real-time data in 2023 indicate a continued rise.

On World Population Day, we highlight five Research Topics tackling some of the most urgent issues emerging from our planet's growing population. These research communities explore critical topics, from building better work environments for aging individuals to improving fertility options for young people.

All articles are openly available to view and download.

161,500 views | 68 articles

In recent years, the demand for quality of life has dramatically expanded, and people strive for a healthy and fulfilling life. This Research Topic shares the latest insights and findings on the relationship between the physical environment and health.

A healthy city is one that continually creates and improves the physical and social environments and expands the community resources that enable people to mutually support each other in performing all the functions of life and in developing to their maximum potential, as proposed by the World Health Organization. Improving the physical environment is a critical element on the road to healthy cities.

View Research Topic

44,700 views | 22 articles

A Research Topic discussing how to create better working and aging conditions to improve the quality of life (QoL) of the working and the elderly population. QoL is a broad concept with many definitions and meanings depending on the context. Yet, in order to have and sustain a healthy, motivated, and productive workforce, as well as healthy, independent, and active elderly adults, one must improve their QoL and vice versa.

Improving QoL will improve public health and, in turn, create communities that can contribute in diverse and positive ways to promoting and sustaining health for future generations.

View Research Topic

24,400 views | 10 articles

The researchers leading this topic highlight missing research information in pediatric and adolescent fertility preservation programs. Fertility preservation in children and adolescents has long only been considered for those facing gonadotoxic treatments in the setting of new diagnoses of cancer. However, this field is now being expanded to include children and adolescents with other conditions affecting fertility.

Since many centers, nationally and internationally, are not even aware of best practice guidelines for pediatric and adolescent fertility preservation in children and adolescents facing fertility-threatening diagnoses and treatment plans, disseminating knowledge regarding the same to both providers and, thus, the population at large is much needed.

View Research Topic

52,000 views | 12 articles

We live in a time of legislative changes in many countries aimed at promoting rights in sexual and reproductive health. However, advances in these rights are opposed at the institutional and community level with traditional and conservative value tendencies that characterize many sociocultural scenarios, marking the socially expected and accepted behavior.

In this Research Topic, scientists address this confrontation and its consequences for people who, due to their condition, choice, or personal situation, defy the normative standards of their community in sexual and reproductive matters.

View Research Topic

10,000 views | 10 articles

The connection between social security and population health has been discussed from various perspectives in the academic community. However, new factors like digital medical technology, population aging, and complex environmental changes have emerged in recent years, making the relationship between social security and population health more difficult to grasp.

Therefore, this Research Topic helps us further understand these two factors in the current social and economic circumstances.

View Research Topic