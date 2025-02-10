Sikt renews National open access agreement with Frontiers for 2025

Frontiers has renewed its national open access agreement with Norway for 2025, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing open science. Originally signed in 2020, this agreement - facilitated by the Norwegian Agency for Shared Services in Education and Research (Sikt) - streamlines the publishing process for Norwegian researchers and strengthens the country’s leadership in open access publishing.

Through this agreement, 36 Norwegian institutions and research centers benefit from a simplified publishing model that enhances accessibility to high-quality research. New institutions are welcome to join at any time without an annual participation fee.

Tore Nilsen, Senior Advisor at Sikt, commented:

“Ensuring open access to Norwegian research remains a priority for our institutions. The renewal of this agreement with Frontiers aligns with our national responsibility to make scientific knowledge widely available, benefiting both academia and society at large.”

Current participants in the agreement include leading Norwegian universities, hospitals, and research institutes, that benefit from:

A national discount on article processing charges (APCs)

Centralized and flexible invoicing options

Transparent payment solutions

A dedicated account manager to support library staff

To be eligible under the partnership, researchers need to ensure that the corresponding author is affiliated with a Sikt participating institution and that they use their institutional email address when submitting the manuscript. Additionally, researchers are encouraged to consult their institutional library to verify eligibility and receive guidance on the submission process.

Franck Vazquez, Director of Partnerships at Frontiers, added:

“This renewal highlights our commitment to work with Institutions and consortia in making science open. It also strengthens our collaboration in making research more accessible, transparent, and impactful for society. We look forward to further empowering Norwegian research communities in the years to come.”

The renewal of this agreement reinforces Norway's continued leadership in open science initiatives, driven by strong governmental and institutional support. As the country accelerates its transition toward a fully open access research ecosystem, ensuring that publicly funded research remains freely available to researchers, policymakers, and the wider public, promoting transparency, accessibility, and the free exchange of scientific knowledge.

About Frontiers

Frontiers is an open access publisher connecting researchers worldwide. Our role is to provide the world’s scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,800 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. For more information on Frontiers’ OA agreements please fill in this form .

About the Sikt Consortium

Sikt is the Norwegian Agency for Shared Services in Education and Research. This public administrative body supports the Ministry of Education and Research of Norway in its goals. Sikt aims for solid access to infrastructure and shared services, data sharing for innovation and open research.