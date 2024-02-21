3 news posts
21 Feb 2024
Bad bibliometrics don’t add up for research or why research publishing policy needs sound science
The integrity and reliability of bibliometric studies hold a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of scientific research, influencing policy-making processes, and guiding the allocation of funding resources.
03 Feb 2017
Frontiers Data Services Workshop
Frontiers is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Data Services Workshop on the 8 February 2017, to be held at the SwissTech Convention Center. The event, entitled “Data Services in an Open-Access World,” will be open to the public without any requirement for prior registration; details about the program are provided below. The workshop will be held in the context of a week-long series of meetings of three open-science research consortia of the European Horizon 2020 framework program. Text-and-data miners, library representatives, experts on e-infrastructures, public policy makers, and university researchers will converge on Lausanne to discuss progress and plans for these consortia. Frontiers is a full partner in two of these (OpenMinTed and OpenUp ), and the third, FutureTDM, will be sending representatives to benefit from the critical mass of expertise. With so many high-level experts already in town, Frontiers decided to invite a few external representatives of leading data-driven organisations, companies, and institutions to participate in this one-day open workshop, to discuss themes that are of importance to both the objectives of the consortia, but also that have broader interest for all attendees: Data Services in an Open-Access World 8:30 Assembly and Registration 8:50 Workshop Opening Message Frederick Fenter, Frontiers 9:05 EPFL Welcome Message: Let’s […]
11 Jan 2017
Frontiers position statement: Impact of EU copyright reform on open science and innovation
To innovate effectively, the results of research must be open to all of society. Today, there is exponential growth in the knowledge produced by scientific, medical and technical research, and new tools are being developed that can exploit these data in powerful ways. One of the most promising of these tools is text and data mining (TDM), i.e., the automated computational analysis of digital content. The European Commission recognises the potential of TDM and is currently considering updating and clarifying the legal provisions for its use. Frontiers, as well as the other signatories of the attached position statement, urge European legislators to support a copyright exception that clearly includes all research bodies (i.e. businesses and SMEs, as well as universities, institutions and citizen scientists) which have lawful access to the digital content. The use of TDM should be made as broad and explicitly unrestricted as possible so as to benefit European society by accelerating scientific progress, innovation and economic growth. The full Statement is provided below and can be accessed as a PDF. We are pleased that, to date, the following open-science stakeholders have agreed to sign in support of the Statement: Frontiers (Frederick Fenter, Executive Editor) ContentMine (Peter Murray-Rust, Director) Electronic Information for Libraries (Teresa Hackett, Copyright and Libraries Programme Manager) eLife (Mark […]