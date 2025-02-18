10 news posts
Open science policy
18 Feb 2025
How to accelerate breakthrough scientific solutions to urgent planetary crises
In January 2025, I travelled to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting as a result of the newly established partnership between Frontiers and the WEF. My message was simple: making science openly available to the world will accelerate solutions to the transition to zero carbon, clean economies, and fuel the innovation cycle at unprecedented speed.
Frontiers updates
19 Dec 2024
2024 in review: a message from our CEO
We reflect on some highlights of 2024, a year in which quality and research integrity continued to be at the top of our agenda, and some significant achievements as we continue to champion open science.
Frontiers news
21 Dec 2023
2023 in review: a message from our CEO
Frontiers CEO Kamila Markram reflects on some of our key insights and developments – as we remain committed to our mission and leading the full transition to open access.
Featured news
16 Dec 2022
2022 in review: a message from our CEO
As CEO of Frontiers, and on behalf of my colleagues, it is my pleasure to share with you some of the insights gained and lessons learned from the events of 2022. Thanks to science, the threat of COVID-19 to our day-to-day lives has waned. The record-breaking development of effective vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 was accomplished by openly sharing scientific research articles through initiatives such as the CORD-19 Open Research dataset. Open science has proven what we can achieve if collaboration can flourish. It has shown that free, immediate, and unrestricted access to all publicly funded research for innovators, doctors, scientists, journalists, you, me, and people everywhere is absolutely critical if we are to find solutions to today’s most pressing global challenges at speed. Earlier this year, new policy guidance from the United States White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) stated that the results of taxpayer-supported research should be made immediately available to the American public, without restriction. It is a moment that encapsulates the lessons of COVID-19 and represents the progress we are now making. It is also one of celebration for everyone who has been fighting for open access to publicly funded research results for more […]
Featured news
20 Dec 2021
2021 – Open Science Is Saving Lives
CEO and Co-founder Kamila Markram’s end of year message to the Frontiers community.
Frontiers news
21 Dec 2020
2020 – The Year of Open Science
Frontiers’ CEO and co-founder Kamila Markram message for the end of 2020 – the year of open science.
Featured news
28 May 2020
Frontiers Editors’ Summit – May 2020
An update on Frontiers’ coronavirus response as well as our strategy and new developments.
Frontiers news
20 Dec 2016
Happy Holidays from our CEO
Yet another year has flown by and as 2016 draws to a close, I would like to take a moment to reflect on our accomplishments, extend a sincere thank you to the Frontiers community and congratulate our authors, editors and reviewers on their stellar achievements. It’s been an exciting year of growth and we have achieved (and surpassed!) some remarkable milestones: > 50,000 published articles since 2008, with more than 15,000 articles published in 2016 alone > 200 million article views and downloads from around the world > 3,000 Research Topics organised on interdisciplinary themes > 65,000 editors 31 Frontiers journals indexed in the Web of Science (including 19 with an official Impact Factor) We are especially proud of the launch of the Digital Editorial Office, our virtual office for editors, accessible 24-7 and specifically designed to enhance efficiency, oversight and quality control in the peer-review process. By working together we have reached new heights – Frontiers is currently the 6th largest open-access publisher worldwide (Open Access Journal Publishing 2016-2020, Simba Information, 2016), the 2nd largest in Germany, and numerous Frontiers journals are the most–cited journals in their fields. This is a truly fantastic achievement, which we attribute to the dedication of our stellar editorial boards and the technological innovations […]
Environment
30 Sep 2016
We need Open Science for Sustainability
Frontiers scientists from around the world talk about current global issues and how industry and research need to work together to build a sustainable future – through Open Science.
Frontiers news
09 Feb 2012
Frontiers launches social networking for scientists
Today is quite a monumental and exciting day in the short history of Frontiers. The social networking platform for researchers was launched. So far Frontiers has been publishing high-quality, peer-reviewed scientific research articles freely accessible to anybody in the world. In the 4 years of existence, Frontiers became the fastest-growing open-access publisher world-wide, with over 3 million monthly page views and over 5 millions article views and downloads. This tremendous success is due to the strong rooting in the scientific communities. Frontiers was founded by scientists and is run by scientists. With over 25,000 world-renowned scientists on the Frontiers editorial boards and almost 50,000 high-profile academic users, Frontiers is deeply rooted in the scientific community. The Frontiers users are mainly successful and famous scientists, are opinionated, they publish articles, participate in the peer-review and provide constant and enthusiastic feedback about what features should be improved or added. Frontiers has always been and will always remain a grass-roots initiative, serving the scientific communities.Thus, it only came naturally to expand the Frontiers platform from open-access publishing toscientific social networking. Today we launched the Frontiers Research Network, a social networking platform for scientists, researchers, academics and anybody whose mind is eager to know […]