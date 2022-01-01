Navigation

Institutional partnerships

Frontiers works with hundreds of research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to streamline and facilitate the ways researchers are supported financially when publishing open access:

Why join?

As a leading Open Access publisher, Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia, and funders to improve the ways researchers are supported when publishing open access.

  • Reduced administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.
  • Authors released of some/all responsibility for Article Processing Charges (APCs) - depending on the agreement with their institution.
  • Discounts on APCs depending on the agreement.
  • Institutions provided with insight into open access uptake and expenditure via detailed data reports on articles published by their researchers.
  • Institutions remain in full control with every APC verified by their central contact point.

Payment options

Pre-payment
Funds are deposited into a Frontiers account and used to pay for APCs of accepted articles.
Funds remain available without time limit
Discounts are determined by your institution's publishing history with Frontiers.
Invoiced monthly
APCs for all accepted articles within a given month are aggregated into a monthly invoice.
Discounts may be applicable based on your institution's publishing history with Frontiers
No pre-payment or deposit required.
Direct invoicing
APCs for all accepted articles are sent directly to the contact point at the institution.
Discounts may be applicable based on your institution's publishing history with Frontiers
No pre-payment or deposit required.

How to become a Frontiers institutional partner

To set up an institutional partner with Frontiers, or if you require more information, please contact us at:

Tel +41 (0)21 510 17 29

Frontiers institutional partnerships

Institutional agreements between Frontiers and an organization simplify the payment process for authors who are affiliated with (or grantees of) the organization, and who wish to publish in Frontiers journals. Institutions can become partners individually, or via a (national) consortium agreement.

