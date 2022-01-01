Institutional partnerships
Frontiers works with hundreds of research institutions, libraries, consortia and funders to streamline and facilitate the ways researchers are supported financially when publishing open access:
Why join?
- Reduced administrative time for authors and institutions by centralizing communications and streamlining submission and payment workflows.
- Authors released of some/all responsibility for Article Processing Charges (APCs) - depending on the agreement with their institution.
- Discounts on APCs depending on the agreement.
- Institutions provided with insight into open access uptake and expenditure via detailed data reports on articles published by their researchers.
- Institutions remain in full control with every APC verified by their central contact point.
Payment options
How to become a Frontiers institutional partner
To set up an institutional partner with Frontiers, or if you require more information, please contact us at:
Recommend Frontiers institutional plans to your librarian here.
Institutional agreements between Frontiers and an organization simplify the payment process for authors who are affiliated with (or grantees of) the organization, and who wish to publish in Frontiers journals. Institutions can become partners individually, or via a (national) consortium agreement.