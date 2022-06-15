Scope

The Optimization section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing mathematical optimization in theory and applications.

Led by Dr. Jianfeng Cai from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Dr. Hong-Kun Xu from Hangzhou Dianzi University, the Optimization section welcomes submissions in various domains of optimization, which connect theoretical advancements to practical applications in related disciplines.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

combinatorial optimization

convex optimization

global optimization

heuristics

infinite-dimensional optimization

integer programming

linear and nonlinear optimization

multi-objective optimization

optimal control

optimization algorithms

robust optimization

stochastic optimization

variational analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamentals of optimization theory and the development of applications in related fields.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: 9. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Optimization section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on machine learning or technology design without a strong connection to optimization methods, algorithms, or theory. However, studies that emphasize the development or application of optimization techniques in the context of machine learning, technology design, or other related fields that support and advance industry, innovation, and infrastructure are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of optimization to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.