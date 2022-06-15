Scope

The Disaster Communications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of communication processes and effects related to disasters.

Led by Dr. J. Brian Houston from the University of Missouri, the Disaster Communications section welcomes submissions across the various domains of disaster communication that aim to enhance understanding and improve public health outcomes during disaster events.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

communication before, during, and after disasters

disaster communication infrastructure and networks

disaster learning through news coverage, stories, and films

disaster vulnerabilities based on factors such as gender, race and ethnicity, and income

interdisciplinary approaches to disaster communication research.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of disaster communication and their impact on public health and safety.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance disaster communication processes, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary research, as well as those addressing vulnerabilities based on gender, race, ethnicity, and income, in line with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of disaster communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.