Scope

The Language Communication section is dedicated to publishing research exploring the various aspects of human communication mediated by language, as well as its interaction with other communication systems and modalities.

Led by Dr. Mila Vulchanova from NTNU, the section welcomes submissions across the various domains of language communication that aim to enhance our understanding of the role and nature of language as a central communication vehicle and of its structure as shaped by communicative and cognitive purposes.

Topics within the scope of this section include:

basic mechanisms underlying verbal and non-verbal communication (e.g., turn-taking)

developmental trajectories in the acquisition of communicative skills

evolutionary aspects of linguistic communication

factors ensuring efficiency in communication

information integration during communication

interaction of verbal and non-verbal modalities in communication

key phenomena and processes in communication (e.g., alignment in speech and dialogue)

language(s) in the auditory vs. visual modality

role of gesture in language development and across populations of speakers (first language vs. second language/typical development vs. developmental disorders) and trajectories of the interrelationship

the communication ability spectrum: communication deficits (e.g., autism) and communication advantage (e.g., Williams Syndrome)

universal trends contra cross-linguistic and cross-cultural variation in communication strategies.

Submissions should provide in-depth knowledge of the various aspects of human linguistic communication, including its interface with non-verbal modalities and novel insights linking language structure to its communicative and cognitive function.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDGs, particularly SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and SDG 4 (Quality Education), where relevant to language communication.

The Language Communication section does not consider studies addressing general empirical or theoretical aspects of language, comparative cognition, or non-human communication, unless they provide a direct comparison with human communication. Submissions focusing on labor market dynamics, social psychology, or purely methodological aspects of second language teaching fall outside the scope of this section. However, submissions that emphasize linguistic processes, theories, or applications and contribute to the advancement of quality education are welcomed and encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating cutting-edge research and impactful discoveries in language communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the global public.