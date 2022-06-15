Scope

The Visual Communication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of images and visual representations and their impact on society and culture.

Led by Dr. Francis Harvey from the Leibniz-Institut für Länderkunde (Leibniz Institute for Regional Geography, IfL), the section welcomes submissions across the various domains of visual communication that address the changes, challenges, and opportunities of a visualized and visual culture.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animation and comics

augmented, mixed, virtual reality

computer vision

geovisualization

graphic design and typography

information design

media design

media ethics

photography, film, television

social media

still and moving images

visual literacy

visual storytelling

visualizations.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the production, dissemination, perception, and interpretation of images and visual representations within digital media and emerging technologies.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the United Nation's SDGs.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of visual communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.