Original Research
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
Social Presence and Interaction Dynamics in Human–AI Communication: Evidence from Large-Scale Conversational Data
in Human-Media Interaction
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Original Research
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Brief Research Report
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Systematic Review
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Hypothesis and Theory
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Editorial
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Hypothesis and Theory
Accepted on 21 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Systematic Review
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Original Research
Published on 20 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Brief Research Report
Published on 20 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Perspective
Published on 17 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 17 Jul 2026
in Human-Media Interaction