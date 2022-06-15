Mission & scope

Frontiers in Earth Science is a multidisciplinary journal that welcomes research that enhances our understanding of the Earth’s physical and chemical properties and processes, and aims to address major environmental challenges.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Valerio Acocella (Roma Tre University, Italy), Frontiers in Earth Science is included in Scopus, SCIE and DOAJ among others and welcomes submissions across field, bridging the different domains of Earth science, from the lithosphere, to the hydrosphere, and the atmosphere. Frontiers in Earth Science is dedicated to the Earth’s processes, such as geosciences, hydrology, meteorology and climatology.

Topics include:

• atmospheric science

• biogeoscience

• cryospheric sciences

• earth and planetary materials

• economic geology

• geochemistry

• geohazards and georisks

• geoinformatics

• geomagnetism and paleomagnetism

• geoscience and society

• hydrosphere

• interdisciplinary climate studies

• marine geoscience

• paleontology

• petrology

• quaternary science, geomorphology and paleoenvironment

• sedimentology, stratigraphy and diagenesis

• solid earth geophysics

• structural geology and tectonics

• volcanology.

The journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably SDG 13: climate action, in the reporting and monitoring of the impact of human activity and climate change on the Earth.

Manuscripts that focus on the technical aspects of mining engineering, civil engineering, and construction, including but not limited to, rock mechanics, mining-induced disasters, and construction land use, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Studies that primarily deal with the physical properties of materials, such as cohesion, shear stress, and bending moment, without a relevance to broader earth science themes, are also outside the journal's scope.

Frontiers in Earth Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of Earth science by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.