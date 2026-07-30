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Baylor University
Waco, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment
Anna University
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment
University of Patras
Patras, Greece
Associate Editor
Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment
University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Associate Editor
Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment