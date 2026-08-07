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Cyprus University of Technology
Limassol, Cyprus
Specialty Chief Editor
Geoinformatics
Isfahan University of Technology
Isfahan, Iran
Associate Editor
Geoinformatics
Beijing Normal University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Geoinformatics
University of Twente
Enschede, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Geoinformatics