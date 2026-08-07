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Risk Management Solutions (United Kingdom)
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Kunming University of Science and Technology
Kunming, China
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Department of Earth and Geo-environmental Sciences, School of Science and Technology, University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Department of Biological, Geological and Environmental Sciences, University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks