gordon woo
Risk Management Solutions (United Kingdom)
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Kunming University of Science and Technology
Kunming, China
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Department of Earth and Geo-environmental Sciences, School of Science and Technology, University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Department of Biological, Geological and Environmental Sciences, University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Federico Santa María Technical University
Valparaíso, Chile
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
China University of Geosciences
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, United States
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Vesuvius Observatory, National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)
Napoli, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Department of Earth Sciences, School of Mathematical, Physical and Natural Sciences, University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
Dipartimento della Protezione Civile
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics (Italy)
Trieste, Italy
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
China University of Geosciences Wuhan
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks
University of Waterloo
Waterloo, Canada
Associate Editor
Geohazards and Georisks