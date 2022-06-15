Scope

The Atmospheric Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the comprehensive study of the physics, dynamics, and chemistry of the Earth's atmosphere.

Led by Professor Yuqing Wang from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the Atmospheric Science section welcomes submissions providing detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various domains of atmospheric science, which connect fundamental and applied research to enhance our understanding of atmospheric processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

agricultural and forest meteorology

air pollution and its relationship with weather and climate

analysis and prediction of atmospheric circulation and physics

applied numerical meteorological models

boundary layer processes

climate research related to the atmosphere, including large-scale variability and changes in atmospheric climate subsystems

data assimilation and model validation techniques

ocean and land surface processes and their interactions with the atmosphere

physics, dynamics, and chemistry of the atmosphere

remote sensing instruments, measurements, validation, and data analysis techniques

satellite and radar meteorology

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the section and SDGs, such as climate action (SDG 13), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), and life below water (SDG 14) and life on land (SDG 15).

The Atmospheric Science section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the atmosphere, such as geology or ecology. However, studies focusing on oceanography may be considered if they have a strong connection to atmospheric processes or interactions. Additionally, while the section does not primarily focus on human health impacts, policy, or socio-economic aspects, submissions addressing these topics may be considered if they are grounded in atmospheric processes and contribute to the understanding of Earth's atmosphere and its complex processes.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of atmospheric science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.