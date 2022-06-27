Scope

Atmospheric Science focuses on the whole domain of research related to the physics, dynamics, and chemistry of the Earth's atmosphere, including both basic and applied research. We welcome submissions covering the following fields, among others: quantitative and deductive aspects of the physics, dynamics, and chemistry of the atmosphere, applied research related to satellite meteorology, radar meteorology, boundary layer processes, air pollution and its relationship with weather and climate, agricultural and forest meteorology, and applied numerical meteorological models.

We also welcome original research articles, review articles, brief research reports, and perspectives related to the analysis and prediction of atmospheric circulation and physics, including the development of techniques, data assimilation, model validation, relevant case studies, and the physics of the ocean and land surface in terms of the processes operating at their atmospheric boundary and their complex interactions with the atmosphere affecting both weather and climate. Papers on numerical and data assimilation techniques applied to the atmosphere are also of interest, as is research describing instrumentation and methodologies used in atmospheric research, including remote sensing instruments, measurements, validation, and data analysis techniques from satellites, aircraft, balloons, surface-based platforms and in situ instruments.

We also have interests in climate research as related to the atmosphere, including manuscripts concerned with the large-scale variability of the atmosphere at various time scales and past, present, and projected future changes in the atmospheric climate subsystem as described by observations and climate simulation and prediction, together with the analysis, modelling, and forecasting of atmospheric processes at various spatial and temporal scales.