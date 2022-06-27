timothy ian eglinton
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Biogeoscience
Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
Be'er Sheva, Israel
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
Stockholm University
Stockholm, Sweden
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology, Max Planck Society
Bremen, Germany
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
Indiana University Indianapolis
Indianapolis, United States
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR)
Anavyssos, Greece
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB)
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
Cal Poly Humboldt
Arcata, United States
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
Old Dominion University
Norfolk, United States
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences
Potsdam, Germany
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
School of Forest Resource and Environmental Science, Michigan Technological University
Houghton, United States
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
University of Basel
Basel, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience
Guangzhou Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Biogeoscience