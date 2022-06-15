Scope

The Cryospheric Sciences section is dedicated to publishing research focused on all aspects of the cryosphere on Earth and elsewhere in the solar system.

Led by Professor Michael Lehning from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne and the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research, SLF, the Cryospheric Sciences section welcomes submissions in various domains of cryospheric science, which aim to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the Earth’s cryosphere and its interaction with other components of the Earth’s climate system.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

frozen ground and permafrost

glaciers and ice sheets

interactions of the above elements with other components of the Earth’s climate system

sea, lake, and river ice

snow and firn

studies considering spatial scales from local to global

studies considering time scales that span from the entire Earth's history, through the present day, to future projections

studies using various methods including field investigations, laboratory experiments, theoretical considerations, numerical modelling, and/or remote sensing

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding, observation, and modelling of the Earth's cryosphere, its interactions with the climate system, and its contributions to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Cryospheric Sciences section does not consider submissions that lack a fundamental connection to cryospheric processes. Studies focused solely on atmospheric, oceanic, or terrestrial phenomena without a clear connection to the cryosphere are excluded. Furthermore, research unrelated to the physical, chemical, or biological aspects of the cryosphere and its role in the Earth's climate system is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cryospheric science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.