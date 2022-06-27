Scope

Cryospheric science is a rapidly expanding and increasingly diverse discipline of Earth Sciences. Cryospheric Sciences, a specialty section of Frontiers in Earth Science, is a gold open-access, peer-reviewed electronic publishing venue devoted to rapid publication of original, innovative, high-quality research on all aspects of the cryosphere on Earth and elsewhere in the solar system. Cryospheric Sciences welcomes alike studies on glaciers and ice sheets, seasonal snow, frozen ground, and sea, lake and river ice; as well as their interaction with other components of the Earth-climate system.



Studies may use a wide range of methods including field investigations, laboratory experiments, theoretical considerations, numerical modeling or remote sensing. Time scales span from the entire Earth’s history, present-day, to future projections, and spatial scales from local to global. The journal will enable cross-cutting topics advancing the understanding, observation and modeling of the cryosphere. Authors are encouraged to supplement their articles with additional material, such as datasets, meta-data, and code.

