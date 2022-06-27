carmen sanchez-valle
University of Münster
Münster , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Münster
Münster , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Université de Lille
Lille , France
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Texas at Austin
Austin , United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
UMR5275 Institut des Sciences de la Terre (ISTERRE)
Gières , France
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Calgary
Calgary , Canada
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Florida State University
Tallahassee , United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Seoul National University
Seoul , South Korea
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville , United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Las Vegas , United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Turin
Turin , Italy
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Bochum University of Applied Sciences
Bochum , Germany
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Guangzhou , China
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Stony Brook University
Stony Brook , United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Louisiana State University
Baton Rouge , United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor , United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Lyon , France
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials