carmen sanchez-valle
University of Münster
Münster, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
European X-Ray Free Electron Laser
Hamburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
UMR5275 Institut des Sciences de la Terre (ISTERRE)
Gières, France
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
University of Hawaii at Manoa
Honolulu, United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Guiyang, China
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Core Labs, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Southern University of Science and Technology
Shenzhen, China
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Seoul National University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Université de Lille
Lille, France
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials
Florida State University
Tallahassee, United States
Associate Editor
Earth and Planetary Materials