Scope

The Economic Geology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and utilization of mineral deposits and earth materials, as well as addressing challenges in accessing these resources.

Led by Professor David Lentz from the University of New Brunswick, the Economic Geology section especially encourages submissions related to the environmental impacts and mitigation of exploration and mining activities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

coal

construction-grade stone

cutting-edge tools and techniques: field techniques geochronologic tools mathematical tools microanalytical tools for chemical and isotopic techniques modeling tools visualization tools

environmental impacts and assessment, including historical mining activities on the surface environment

exploration strategies and techniques

exploration trends and emerging mineral districts

future sources of industrial and construction materials

geology, mineralogy, geochemistry, paragenesis, tectonic setting, characteristic ages, and proposed genetic models of ore deposits: base metals non-metallic minerals petroleum minerals precious metals

interdisciplinary studies at the boundaries between organic biogeochemistry, metal transport, and sites of mineral accumulation

metallurgy in ore deposits

mineralogy and occurrence of alteration mineral assemblages

resource and reserve classification

resource evaluation and utilization

With its focus on promoting sustainable development in the mining industry, the section aligns with SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Economic Geology section does not consider research focused on environmental remediation of mining activities, as this falls outside the scope of this section's primary focus on the economic aspects of geological resources and processes – this research should be submitted to the Toxicology, Pollution and the Environment section of Frontiers in Environmental Science. However, studies on the environmental impacts and assessment of mineral deposits, including historical mining activities on the surface environment, are within the scope of this section. Additionally, research related to structural engineering, soil mechanics, and green technology are not considered within the scope of the Economic Geology section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of earth science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.