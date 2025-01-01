pura alfonso
Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
Shahid Beheshti University
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
Shiraz University Sciences College
Shiraz, Iran
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
University of Western Australia
Perth, Australia
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
University of South Australia
Adelaide, Australia
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
University of Zanjan
Zanjan, Iran
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
National University of Malaysia
Bangi, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
Obsertelligence, LLC
Irving, United States
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
Faculty of Sciences, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
Mahasarakham University
Mueang Maha Sarakham District, Thailand
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
China University of Geosciences Wuhan
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
Central South University
Changsha, China
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
PetroChina Hangzhou Research Institute of Geology
Hangzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
Key Laboratory of Exploration Technologies for Oil and Gas Resource (Yangtze University), Ministry of Education
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
University of Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology
Institute of Geology, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Economic Geology