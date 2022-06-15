Scope

The Geochemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the distribution and evolution of the elements making up the Earth, the Solar System, and beyond.

Led by Professors Craig Lundstrom from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Martyn Tranter from Aarhus University, the Geochemistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of geochemistry, which aim to enhance our knowledge of the mechanisms behind the formation and evolution of chemical reservoirs.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

differentiation of chemical reservoirs on various spatial and temporal scales

geochemical and biogeochemical processes occurring over diverse pressure, temperature, and Eh conditions

influence of fluxes of chemical species between different reservoirs in the past, present, and future

isotope ratio variations

major and minor elements and their phase associations

new techniques that provide improved understanding of geochemical and biogeochemical processes

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Geochemistry section does not consider submissions primarily focused on industrial processes such as oil extraction and hydraulic fracturing, or environmental monitoring like groundwater analysis, unless they have a strong geochemical component that advances the understanding of geochemical processes or phenomena. However, submissions related to the distribution and evolution of chemical elements in Earth's reservoirs, as well as in extraterrestrial environments, that support and advance climate action, life below water, and life on land are encouraged and considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of geochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.