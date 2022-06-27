Scope

Modern geochemistry often focuses on determining how elements are distributed between different reservoirs that make up the Earth, the Solar System or beyond. However, its ultimate goal is identification and in-depth understanding of the mechanisms by which these chemical reservoirs form and evolve, thus improving our understanding of how the Earth works as a geochemical system. Indeed, the flux of chemical species between these reservoirs – both in the past and at present, as well as in the future – provides an important constraint for modeling the past and predicting the future.



Do you have a geochemical research paper that you wish to place in a new style of electronic journal, where contributions are reviewed online in a collaborative forum, are published quickly and with open access? Consider publishing in Geochemistry!

We seek to publish papers that focus on geochemical and biogeochemical processes:

a) which occur over a wide range of pressure, temperature and Eh conditions, and/or

b) which result in differentiation of chemical reservoirs on a wide range of spatial and temporal scales, and/or

c) which influence fluxes of chemical species between different reservoirs, in the past, at present and into the future.



We seek to publish papers that deal with:

d) major and minor elements and their phase associations,

e) isotope ratio variations, and

f) new techniques that provide improved understanding of geochemical and biogeochemical processes.



We aim to cover a wide range of Earth reservoirs, from the hydrosphere to crust and mantle to core. We also solicit papers from extra‐terrestrial environments that provide perspective on Earth’s reservoirs and processes.