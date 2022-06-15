Scope

The Geohazards and Georisks section is dedicated to publishing research focused on practical applications and innovative methods applied to geohazard assessment and georisk mitigation.

Led by Dr. Gordon Woo from Risk Management Solutions (United Kingdom), the Geohazards and Georisks section welcomes submissions in all fields of study of geohazards and georisks, including their interface with risk management, civil engineering, disaster finance, and economics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

georisk management challenges and solutions

interdisciplinary studies addressing single or multiple hazard domains, relevant to a wider community

quantitative analysis techniques, such as Bayesian methods and big data analytics

state-of-the-art geohazard and georisk methods

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about contemporary approaches to geohazard assessment and georisk mitigation, aiming to strengthen the vital connection between earth scientists and risk stakeholders.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which bridge the gap between Earth scientists and risk stakeholders, while supporting SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Geohazards and Georisks section does not consider submissions that focus exclusively on machine learning techniques or other computational methods without a clear and direct application to geohazards or georisks. Studies lacking a fundamental basis in the assessment, mitigation, or understanding of geohazards and georisks, or those that do not contribute to the advancement of public safety, sustainable cities and communities, climate action, or industry, innovation, and infrastructure, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Geohazards and Georisks to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.