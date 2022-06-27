Scope

Geohazards and Georisks is a specialty section with a strong emphasis on real practical geohazard and georisk applications, and will publicize interesting studies and projects that use state-of-the-art geohazard and georisk methods. These studies and projects may be in the government, corporate, insurance, or NGO sectors, and may be anywhere in the world.

The specialty section will showcase modern methods of applicable quantitative analysis. In particular, Bayesian techniques and big data analytics will be applied to contemporary georisk management challenges. A key objective of the journal is to see the best and most advanced scientific knowledge and understanding applied to geohazard assessment and georisk mitigation.

As an innovative, inter-disciplinary specialty section, submissions are welcome in all fields of study of geohazards and georisks, including their interface with civil engineering, risk management, disaster finance and economics. Authors are encouraged to submit articles that may address a single or several hazard domains, but would be of interest to a wider community.

The bridge between Earth scientists and risk stakeholders is not well served by the existing scientific and technical literature. Geohazards and Georisks is the first publishing venue that will focus on strengthening this vital bridge.