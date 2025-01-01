clàudia abancó
Department of Mineralogy, Petrology and Applied Geology, Faculty of Earth Sciences, University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
Department of Mineralogy, Petrology and Applied Geology, Faculty of Earth Sciences, University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
China University of Geosciences Wuhan
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
RIKEN Center for Advanced Intelligence Project (AIP)
Chuo-ku, Japan
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
Karadeniz Technical University
Trabzon, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
Research Institute for Hydrogeological Protection, Department of Earth System Sciences and Technologies for the Environment, National Research Council (CNR)
Perugia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
Alma Mater Studiorum - Università di Bologna, Dipartimento di Fisica e Astronomia "Augusto Righi"
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
Colorado School of Mines
Golden, United States
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
School of Pedagogical and Technological Education
Marousi, Greece
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
Faculty of Civil Engineering, University of Tabriz
Tabriz, Iran
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
Université Grenoble Alpes
Saint Martin d'Hères, France
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
Beijing Jiaotong University
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
Key Laboratory of Mountain Hazards and Surface Processes, Institute of Mountain Hazards and Environment, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Chengdu, China
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
Icelandic Meteorological Office
Reykjavik, Iceland
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
School of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering, National Technical University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks
National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Geohazards and Georisks