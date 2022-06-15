Scope

In the energy transition and decarbonization, subsurface systems play a crucial role in addressing a diverse range of energy and environmental challenges. To foster a holistic understanding and integration of various aspects of the subsurface, we extend an invitation to researchers, academics, and industry professionals to contribute their original research and reviews to the Georeservoirs Journal.

The Georeservoirs Journal serves as a vital conduit for the exchange of insights and innovations across the multifaceted dimensions of georeservoirs, storage, and containment.

Our journal seeks to disseminate novel and innovative research and significant scientific achievements in the realm of subsurface systems. These systems are instrumental in:

generating renewable energy (e.g. geothermal energy production)

acting as a storage medium for energy (e.g., underground gas and hydrogen storage)

supporting efforts to mitigate global warming effects (geological storage of carbon dioxide)

addressing environmental impacts on groundwater and subsurface environments (e.g. pollutions and waste disposals)

conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon energy production (e.g., enhanced oil recovery, shale gas, tight oil).

With a primary focus on advancing the characterization of subsurface systems, including reservoir rocks and fluids, the journal also highlights breakthroughs in fluid flow and reactive transport within the subsurface medium. Additionally, we delve into the innovative frontiers of reservoir simulation and modeling, emphasizing the importance of novelty in advancing our understanding of subsurface dynamics.

Join us in contributing to the Georeservoirs Journal, where we aim to create a platform that drives the exchange of knowledge and shapes the discourse on the critical intersections between subsurface science and the numerous applications of quantitative modeling and assessment of subsurface processes.

The scope includes, but is not confined to, the following topics:

Geological Storage of Carbon Dioxide: Research on the subsurface storage of CO2 to mitigate climate change

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR): Covering innovative methods to maximize oil extraction from subsurface reservoirs, such as chemical flooding, thermal methods, and microbial EO

Unconventional Reservoirs: Exploration and development of unconventional resources such as shale gas, tight oil, and coal bed methane

Reservoir Characterisation; including multiscale techniques to characterise reservoir rocks and fluids for subsurface applications, imaging and monitoring techniques, imaging subsurface structures, monitoring fluid movement, and assessing reservoir conditions using seismic, electromagnetic, and other geophysical methods

Subsurface coupled fluid flow and reactive transport: Research on fluid flow properties, multiphase flow behavior, and transport mechanisms within subsurface reservoirs covering geothermal, geological storage of carbon dioxide, underground hydrogen storage and production, hydrocarbon reservoirs, contaminant transport in groundwater, and nuclear waste disposal

Reservoir Simulation and Modelling: Novel computational models for simulating subsurface reservoir behavior and predicting reservoir performance

Subsurface Storage of Renewable Energy: Investigating the feasibility and challenges of subsurface storage for renewable energy sources such as hydrogen, compressed air, or thermal energy.