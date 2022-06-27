jacopo selva
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Geoscience and Society
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
Federal University of Pará
Belém, Brazil
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
United States Geological Survey
Pasadena, United States
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
Nanjing University of Science and Technology
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Shatin, China
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar, India
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
Institute of Earth Physics and Space Science (EPSS)
Sopron, Hungary
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
Tufts University
Medford, United States
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society
Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Geoscience and Society