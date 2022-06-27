Main content

Specialty chief editor wouter buytaert Imperial College London London , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Hydrosphere

Scope Hydrosphere aims to rapidly publish articles that describe results of hydrological experiments, measurement campaigns, and new measurement methods. In addition, articles on other hydrological topics can be submitted but the editorial team is especially focused on the generation, analysis, and assimilation of hydrological data. We stress scientific rigor in hydrology, especially by fostering the empirical character of our science and stressing the value and importance of data and data gathering.



In line with Frontiers philosophy, we welcome articles that are scientifically sound and of high quality. All articles will have to provide open access to the complete information chain, including raw data, meta-data, and code used.



Hydrosphere especially welcomes papers that discuss:



i) watershed studies

ii) remote sensing

iii) data assimilation

iv) innovative instrumentation

v) precipitation

vi) land-atmosphere interaction

vii) groundwater

viii) soil moisture

ix) data-poor environments

x) global inventories and studies

xi) data services.



Hydrosphere tries to support community building and invites reports on community building efforts such as large experimental infrastructures, multi-team field campaigns, permanent large scale experimental watersheds, and other forms of research infrastructure that demand joint efforts from several research groups. Hydrosphere encourages papers (technology reports) that present proofs of concept of new methods but also papers that try to bridge the gap between proof of concept and widespread application and commercialization. Designs, code, sample data-sets and other support material should as much as possible be made available on-line to accompany submitted papers. Reviews and overviews of multi-year programs and projects are welcome as well.



Finally, papers can be submitted that address emerging topics such as urban hydrology, social and participatory sensoring, distributed sensing networks, and other horizon expanding approaches. We especially welcome articles on Data sets, Method development (instrumentation, algorithms), Model - data comparisons, Validation studies, Meta-analysis and synthesis papers. Frontiers in Earth Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Earth Sci.

Abbreviation feart

Electronic ISSN 2296-6463

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Astrophics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 3.661 Impact Factor 3.2 CiteScore

Submission Hydrosphere welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Hydrosphere, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.