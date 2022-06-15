Scope

The Hydrosphere section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of hydrological processes and data analysis.

Led by Professor Wouter Buytaert from Imperial College London, the Hydrosphere section welcomes submissions in various domains of hydrology, which aim to enhance the knowledge of hydrological processes and its application through data generation and analysis including computer simulation and modeling.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

data services

global inventories and studies

groundwater

hydrological modelling including data assimilation

innovative instrumentation and data generation

land-atmosphere interaction

methods and applications for data-poor environments

precipitation

remote sensing

river basin studies

soil moisture

In particular, the section welcomes submissions supporting and SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Hydrosphere section does not consider studies that focus solely on non-aquatic environments or unrelated ecological systems without a connection to hydrological processes and data analysis. Additionally, submissions that primarily address socio-economic, political, or purely technological aspects without a clear relevance to the hydrosphere and its understanding will be considered out of scope for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hydrology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.