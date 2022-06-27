wouter buytaert
Imperial College London
London , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Hydrosphere
Imperial College London
London , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Hydrosphere
Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Oregon State University
Corvallis , United States
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Technological Educational Institute of Crete
Heraklion , Greece
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences
Potsdam , Germany
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
University of Bristol
Bristol , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Department of Geology, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University
Patumwan , Thailand
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
University of British Columbia
Vancouver , Canada
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
INRAE Nouvelle-Aquitaine Bordeaux
Bordeaux , France
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Hohai University
Nanjing , China
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
University of Siegen
Siegen , Germany
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing , China
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
China Agricultural University
Beijing , China
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Ürümqi , China
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Syracuse University
Syracuse , United States
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Institute of Subtropical Agriculture, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Changsha , China
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere