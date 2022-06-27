wouter buytaert
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Hydrosphere
Global Geosolutions LLC
Corpus Christi, United States
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
National University of Singapore
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences
Potsdam, Germany
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Syracuse University
Syracuse, United States
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Department of Geology, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University
Patumwan, Thailand
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Technological Educational Institute of Crete
Heraklion, Greece
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Ürümqi, China
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
INRAE Nouvelle-Aquitaine Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere
Oregon State University
Corvallis, United States
Associate Editor
Hydrosphere