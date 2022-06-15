Scope

The Marine Geoscience section is dedicated to publishing fundamental and applied across all aspects of marine geosciences, including shallow marine environments, continental margins, and deep basins.

Led by Dr. Sabine Schmidt from Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), the Marine Geoscience section welcomes submissions aiming at enhancing the knowledge and understanding of marine sediment dynamics and sedimentation processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

description of geological structures of the ocean floor through exploration of the continental shelf and deep sea

evolutions of sedimentary material dynamics in relation to anthropogenic activities and global change, including the role of bottom trawling activities in sediment dispersal in continental shelf and slope environments

interactions of sedimentary processes, including biological, geochemical, and physical processes, as well as physical sedimentology and benthic-pelagic coupling

mechanisms responsible for off-shelf and cross- and along-margin sediment transport

multidisciplinary approaches to studying cause and effect of sedimentary processes

sediment dynamics in coastal waters, including estuaries, at different timescales

sediment supply to the continental margin using a source-to-sink approach

understanding of sediment dynamics, geomorphology, geophysics, geodynamics, and geochemistry that control the evolution of coastal regions, continental margins, and deep basins

In particular, the section welcomes submissions supporting and advancing SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

The Marine Geoscience section does not consider manuscripts dealing with past environments, paleoclimatology, paleomagnetism, and geohazards, as these topics should be submitted to relevant sections. Additionally, studies unrelated to marine environments, geological processes, or oceanographic phenomena, such as terrestrial geology and atmospheric sciences, are outside the scope of this section. However, biological aspects may be considered if they are relevant to marine geoscience and contribute to the understanding of sediment dynamics, sedimentation processes, and interactions in marine environments.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of marine geosciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.