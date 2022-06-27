Scope

Marine Geoscience is an open-access online specialty of Frontiers in Earth Science, that aims to publish high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of marine geosciences from shallow marine environments (estuaries, continental shelf, shelf break), continental margins and deep basins. We encourage multidisciplinary works that investigate the processes that govern recent and present marine sediment dynamic and sedimentation, and their effects, from observational and modeling techniques.

We seek to publish papers that cover a wide range of topics regarding marine geosciences including:

• Descriptions of sediment dynamics in coastal waters (including estuaries) at different timescales

• The cause and effect of sedimentary processes using a multidisciplinary approach

• Mechanisms responsible for the off-shelf and cross- and along-margin sediment transport

• The interactions of sedimentary processes, including the dynamics of biological, geochemical and physical processes and physical sedimentology and benthic-pelagic coupling

• The understanding of the sediment dynamics, geomorphology, geophysics, geodynamics and geochemistry that control the evolution of the coastal regions, continental margins, and deep basins

• The description of the geological structures of the ocean floor by exploring the continental shelf and the deep sea

• Evolutions of sedimentary material dynamics (erosion, transport, deposition) in relation to the anthropogenic activities and global change including the role of bottom trawling activities in the sediment dispersal in continental shelf and slope environments

• Sediment supply to the continental margin (source-to-sink approach)

All studies must contribute insights into marine geoscience, which is an integration of the disciplines of geology, geophysics and geochemistry.

However, manuscript dealing with past environments and paleoclimatology or geohazards must be preferentially submitted to the following sections in Frontiers in Earth Science; Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment, Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis or Geohazards and Georisks.