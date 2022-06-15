Scope

The Petrology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of magmatic, metamorphic, mantle, and sedimentary rocks and their role in understanding Earth's processes.

Led by Dr. Michel Grégoire from Géosciences Environnement Toulouse (GET, UMR5563 CNRS), the Petrology section welcomes submissions in various domains of petrology, which aim to enhance our understanding of how the Earth works at all scales: from elemental and isotopic redistribution on microscopic scales to plate tectonics and mantle convection on a whole-earth scale; taking place on land, beneath oceans and in the earth’s deep interiors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

experimental and computational simulations in petrology

magmatic processes such as magma generation, transfer, emplacement, differentiation, contamination, mixing, mingling, and remobilization

mantle petrology and planetary petrology

mantle rock processes, including partial melting, recycling, and metasomatic processes

metamorphic processes involving pressure and temperature changes due to tectonics and/or magmatism

mineralogy, textures, and chemical and isotopic composition of rocks

origin of volcanic, plutonic, metamorphic and sedimentary rocks

The section welcomes submissions supporting and advancing SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Petrology section does not consider studies that primarily focus on mechanical aspects of rock deformation, such as uniaxial compression, crack formation, and failure, unless they have a direct relevance to petrological processes or mineralogical composition. Research emphasizing structural properties, strain, and thickness without a connection to the formation, evolution, and origin of magmatic, metamorphic, mantle, and sedimentary rocks, or their role in understanding Earth's processes, is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of petrology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.