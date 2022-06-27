Scope

Petrology focuses on studies of magmatic and metamorphic rocks including mantle rocks. As the solid Earth is largely made of these rocks, petrology has become a tool to understand how the Earth works at all scales: from elemental and isotopic redistribution on microscopic scales to plate tectonics and mantle convection on a whole-earth scale; taking place on land, beneath oceans and in the earth’s deep interiors. All these changes have been occurring over the 4.55 Gyr of the Earth’s history and numerous are still happening today.

Rocks are products of geological processes. Magmatic and metamorphic processes are at the heart of igneous petrology and affect the composition and texture of rocks. Magmatic processes include magma generation, transfer, emplacement, differentiation, contamination, mixing, mingling, and remobilization. Metamorphic processes involve pressure and temperature changes due to tectonics and/or magmatism. Main processes affecting mantle rocks consist of partial melting, recycling and metasomatic processes. Thus, the mineralogy, textures, and chemical and isotopic composition of rocks carry important information, such as how, where, when and under which conditions these rocks may have formed, their evolution and their origin.

Since geological processes are largely inaccessible through direct observation, an understanding of petrogenesis relies on our interpretations of the messages extracted from rocks and inferred from experimental and computational simulations. Hence, conclusions may not be unique. Therefore, we encourage submissions of manuscripts with different approaches including multidisciplinary ones and we welcome scientific debates.

Petrology welcomes papers concerning the origin of volcanic, plutonic, and metamorphic rocks with new observations, new data, novel approaches, and importantly new insights through studying natural rocks and carrying out experimental and computational simulations. We also welcome papers on mantle petrology and planetary petrology.

Our ultimate goal is to develop the specialty of Petrology in Frontiers in Earth Science into a global friendly platform for authors, reviewers and readers for efficient communication and for advancing our science, the origin and evolution of magmatic, metamorphic, and mantle rocks and its effective use, as a means to answering questions on how the Earth works.