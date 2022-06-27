michel grégoire
UMR5563 Géosciences Environnement Toulouse (GET)
Toulouse, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Petrology
Australian National University
Canberra, Australia
Associate Editor
Petrology
University of Kurdistan
Sanandaj, Iran
Associate Editor
Petrology
University of Science and Technology Houari Boumediene
Bab Ezzouar, Algeria
Associate Editor
Petrology
University of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Associate Editor
Petrology
Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Petrology
China University of Geosciences
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Petrology
China University of Petroleum (East China)
Dongying, China
Associate Editor
Petrology
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Petrology
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Petrology
UMR7358 Centre de recherches pétrographiques et géochimiques (CRPG)
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, France
Associate Editor
Petrology
Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Petrology
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Petrology
Key Laboratory of Mineral Resources Research, Institute of Geology and Geophysics (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Petrology
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, United States
Associate Editor
Petrology
Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Petrology