Scope Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment is an open-access electronic publishing venue developed to promote the broad-based interdisciplinary research related to Earth systems in the past ca. 2.6 million years. Research in these fields focuses on understanding, quantifying and modeling earth surface processes and evaluating changes in past environments and climate from associated sedimentary, ice and biogenic and non-biogenic carbonate archives.



The community historically has delved into interconnected hypotheses on climate dynamics, tectonic, fluvial, coastal, eolian and glacial forces, desertification, pedogenesis and weathering, cryogenesis, ecologic and anthropogenic changes and planetary effects. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate progress in cross-disciplinary research and fosters dialog and scholarship on the new frontiers, pathways and approaches in the science. We strive to give a voice to new theoretical ideas, data-driven model studies, and novel empirical approaches that challenge existing paradigms and lead to new research areas. A significant challenge for our community is to provide Earth System boundary conditions for glacial and interglacial periods to refine models for assessing future climate change. Substantial insights have been obtained from sediment core records from oceans, lakes and wetlands, and speleothems from caves with advances in geochronology, isotope geochemistry and biogeochemistry that provide new insights into the complexity of ocean, land and atmosphere interactions. Of equal importance are terrestrial eolian, fluvial, colluvial and lacustrine sedimentary successions often with paleosols that yield new environmental knowledge on a variety of contexts on all continents.



Critical questions exist on the causes of extreme climate and environmental variability on global and mesoscales and if this variability reflects natural and anthropogenic forcings; and often with surprising non-linear effects. There is an urgent need for this science to provide quantitative data for seismic, volcanic and flood hazards to safeguard an expanding human footprint. This science is also critical in identifying valued landscapes to preserve global biodiversity and to better understand past environments for hominid evolution and the development of a diversity of cultures on the planet. Frontiers in Earth Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Earth Sci.

Abbreviation feart

Electronic ISSN 2296-6463

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Astrophics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 3.661 Impact Factor 3.2 CiteScore

Submission Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

