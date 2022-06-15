Scope

The Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment section is dedicated to publishing research focused on Earth systems in the past 2.6 million years.

Led by Dr. Steven Forman from Baylor University, the Quaternary Science, Geomorphology and Paleoenvironment section welcomes submissions aimed at understanding, modelling, and quantifying the spatial and temporal variations of Earth surface processes, and evaluating past environmental and climate changes of Earth systems, particularly associated with human evolution and environmental interactions from associated geomorphic, sedimentary, ice and biogenic and non-biogenic carbonate archives, particularly in reference to recent human-induced global climate change.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aeolian, glacial and periglacial processes

carbon cycle dynamics and changes to the critical zone

coastal, fluvial, and tectonic processes

global and planetary processes

human-environment interactions

modelling geomorphic systems

paleoclimatology

paleoecology and evolution

paleohydrology and aridification

sea level change and dynamics

soil biogeochemisty

In particular, the section welcomes submissions supporting and advancing SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Earth system science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.