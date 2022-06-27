Scope

Sedimentology, Stratigraphy, and Diagenesis is an open-access online specialty of Frontiers in Earth Science conceived to promote cross-disciplinary research, to foster theoretical ideas, and to advocate data-driven field- and modelling-based studies.

Sedimentologists and stratigraphers apply their knowledge of processes relating to the origin, transport, deposition, and burial of biotic and abiotic particulates to all geological time periods and environments of deposition. However, there remain many challenges and uncertainties in the robust interpretation of carbonate and siliciclastic archives, which are central to other geoscience disciplines, such as geochemistry, paleontology, and resource geology.

These are exciting times for sedimentological, stratigraphic, and diagenetic research. New technology permits the monitoring of geophysical flows at high fidelity that are supported by recent advances in numerical and analogue modelling capabilities, novel age-dating approaches allow better links between landscape evolution and the stratigraphic record, and huge topographic, bathymetric, and seismic reflection datasets are available for analysis of sedimentary systems.

Sedimentology, Stratigraphy, and Diagenesis publishes high-quality papers on all aspects of theoretical and applied research that use field, remote sensing, geophysical, and analogue and modelling approaches. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate progress in cross-disciplinary research where sedimentary, stratigraphic and diagenetic research is central. We have scope for thematic volumes, and manuscripts that are data-rich, quantitative, and combine approaches are particularly welcome.

David Hodgson, University of Leeds, UK