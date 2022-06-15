Scope

The Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of sedimentary successions and their role in Earth's history.

Led by Dr. Marco Brandano from Sapienza University of Rome, the Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis section welcomes submissions in various domains of sedimentology, stratigraphy, and diagenesis, which aim to enhance the knowledge of Earth's history and the processes that have shaped it.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

diagenetic analyses and processes

evolution of sedimentary systems and basins

integration of geochemistry, geophysics, geomorphology, geobiology, petrology, and geostatistics

innovative age-dating methods and chronostratigraphic constraints

numerical and analogue modelling approaches

paleogeographic, tectonic, climatic, and diagenetic conditions

sedimentary, stratigraphic, and paleoenvironmental studies

The section welcomes submissions supporting and advancing SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

Manuscripts that do not align with the section's scope, focus on regional geology, or lack broader implications are considered out of scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sedimentology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.