marco brandano
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
University of Sannio
Benevento, Italy
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
National Oceanography Centre, University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
Institute of Environmental Geology and Geoengineering, Department of Earth System Sciences and Technologies for the Environment, National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
Aix-Marseille Université
Marseille, France
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
University of Trieste
Trieste, Italy
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
Department of Natural Resources (Canada)
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
Geological Survey of Japan, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)
Tsukuba, Japan
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
University of Basilicata
Potenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
Montclair State University
Montclair, United States
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
University of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
Department of Stratigraphy and Paleontology, Faculty of Science, University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis
CN Instituto Geológico y Minero de España (IGME, CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Diagenesis