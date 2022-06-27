Scope

A picture has emerged over the last couple of decades of Earth structure, composition, and dynamics, which requires an integrated understanding of processes at many spatial and temporal scales. It has also required knowledge and interdisciplinary connections between Earth structure as illuminated by seismology and gravity, composition and rheology as shown by experimental and computational mineral physics and the coupled dynamics and evolution of lithosphere, mantle, and core.

We aim to make this geophysical section a special repository of forefront research aimed at advancing an integrated vision of the Earth focused on global and regional problems. We welcome contributions from all geophysical fields, from rock mechanics, which can provide the bridge between brittle failure and long-term deformation; from experimental and computational mineral physics, lithosphere and mantle dynamics, including short time-scales and geodesy; seismology centered on Earth structure and geo and paleo-magnetism for both core dynamics and the geo and paleo-magnetic record