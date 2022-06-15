Scope

The Solid Earth Geophysics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on an integrated understanding of Earth's structure, composition, and dynamics across various spatial and temporal scales.

Led by Dr. Jeroen Van Hunen from Durham University, the Solid Earth Geophysics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of geophysics, which connect interdisciplinary knowledge to address global and regional problems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

experimental and computational mineral physics

geo and paleo-magnetism for core dynamics and the geo and paleo-magnetic record

lithosphere and mantle dynamics, encompassing short time-scales and geodesy

rock mechanics, linking brittle failure and long-term deformation

seismology centred on Earth structure

In particular, the section welcomes submissions supporting and advancing SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Solid Earth Geophysics section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the study of Earth's physical properties, processes, and structure. Topics such as atmospheric sciences and biological processes are outside the scope of this section. However, the section acknowledges the importance of interdisciplinary knowledge in addressing global and regional problems, and therefore, submissions that connect solid Earth geophysics with social sciences or sustainable management of natural resources are welcome. Manuscripts focusing on extraterrestrial geophysics or those lacking a fundamental basis in solid Earth processes will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of geophysics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.