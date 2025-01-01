maysam abedi
University of Tehran
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
University of Tehran
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
Université de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
University of Salerno
Fisciano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC)
Yokosuka, Japan
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
University of California, Berkeley
Berkeley, United States
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
Centre de Recherche en Astronomie Astrophysique et Géophysique (CRAAG)
Algiers, Algeria
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
Bochum University of Applied Sciences
Bochum, Germany
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
British Geological Survey, The Lyell Centre
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
Université de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
Cotton University
Guwahati, India
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
University of Oklahoma
Norman, United States
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences, Boston College
Chestnut Hill, United States
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
Banaras Hindu University
Varanasi, India
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics
University of Oregon
Eugene, United States
Community Reviewer
Solid Earth Geophysics