jeroen van hunen
Durham University
Durham, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
Escola de Ciência e Tecnologia, Universidade de Évora
Évora, Portugal
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University
Çanakkale, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
University of Salerno
Fisciano, Italy
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
Institute for the Electromagnetic Detection of the Environment, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
Institute of geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Guiyang, China
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
Carnegie Institution for Science (CIS)
Stanford, United States
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
Los Alamos National Laboratory (DOE)
Los Alamos, United States
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics
Seoul National University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Solid Earth Geophysics