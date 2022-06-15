Scope

The Structural Geology and Tectonics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the fundamental processes and mechanisms governing Earth's tectonic plates and their interactions.

Led by Dr. Derek Keir from the University of Southampton, the Structural Geology and Tectonics section welcomes submissions in various domains of structural geology and tectonics, which aim to address critical questions and unsolved problems in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analogue, analytical, and numerical modelling

field and remote sensing studies

geochronology and geochemistry

geodynamics, geodesy, geophysics, and seismo-tectonics

The section welcomes submissions supporting and advancing SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Structural Geology and Tectonics section does not consider submissions focused on vibration analysis, probability and risk assessment, or tracking and sorting technology, as these topics fall outside the scope of geological and tectonic processes and structures. However, studies that incorporate geodesy, geophysics, and seismo-tectonics in the context of understanding structural geology and tectonics are welcome. Submissions that do not directly contribute to the understanding of structural geology and tectonics or do not support the advancement of climate action and life on land will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of structural geology and tectonics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.