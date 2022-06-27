Scope

After decades of study, we still do not know:

• What forces drive the motion of Earth’s tectonic plates

• The tectonic evolution of our planet back into deep time

• How does deformation at plate boundaries evolve in space and time

• The full range of controls on rheology of the lithosphere

• How volatiles, fluids, and melts are stored, transferred, and influence tectonic deformation

• How earthquakes originate and what governs their size, frequency and rupture style

• What are the critical feedbacks between surface processes and deeper tectonics and plate dynamics?

These questions cover a few of the major and broad-scale scientific fields covered by Structural Geology and Tectonics, which is a specialty section of Frontiers in Earth Science. In addition, there are many more unanswered questions and unsolved problems within structural geology and tectonics which need to be investigated.

Structural Geology and Tectonics welcomes submissions within the general field of structural geology and tectonics. Papers on all aspects of structural geology and tectonics, both theoretical and applied, are welcome. These include papers that focus on the following:

• Field and remote sensing studies

• Analogue, analytical and numerical modelling

• Geochronology and geochemistry

• Geodesy, geophysics and seismo-tectonics

Structural Geology and Tectonics aims at publishing top-quality papers on research results that derive from using these and related approaches and methods. Papers that are quantitative and combine multiple approaches are particularly welcome.