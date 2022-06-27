derek keir
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
Institut National des Sciences de l'Univers (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Kiel, Germany
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
Istanbul Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
Chengdu University of Technology
Chengdu, China
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
Department of Science - University 'G. d'Annunzio' of Chieti-Pescara
Chieti, Italy
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Structural Geology and Tectonics