valerio acocella
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Volcanology
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Volcanology
Icelandic Meteorological Office
Reykjavik, Iceland
Associate Editor
Volcanology
Institute of Earth Sciences Jaume Almera, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Volcanology
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Volcanology
Institute of Earth Sciences, Austral University of Chile
Valdivia, Chile
Associate Editor
Volcanology
Cascades Volcano Observatory, United States Geological Survey (USGS)
Vancouver, United States
Associate Editor
Volcanology
National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Section of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Volcanology
Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Far Eastern Branch (RAS)
Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia
Associate Editor
Volcanology
Goethe University Frankfurt
Frankfurt, Germany
Associate Editor
Volcanology
University of California, Berkeley
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Volcanology
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Volcanology
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Volcanology
University of Iceland
Reykjavik, Iceland
Associate Editor
Volcanology
University of Colima
Colima, Mexico
Associate Editor
Volcanology
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Volcanology